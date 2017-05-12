BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore accepts Palamon's offer for its training and events area
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED TO ACCEPT THE BINDING OFFER FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUND PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR ITS TRAINING AND EVENTS AREA
May 12 Rise Inc:
* Says it has named Naoki Shibatsuji as the new President of the company, to replace Tatsuya Yamaguchi
* Effective June 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9hdtqz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 More than two dozen U.S. companies, including several big banks, have teamed up to establish shared principles that would allow them to better understand their cyber security ratings and to challenge them if necessary, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.