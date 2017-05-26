BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
May 26 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the second tranche 3-yr mid-term bills worth totaling 1 billion yuan with interest rate of 6.8 percent
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.