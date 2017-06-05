China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says five units win land auctions in May for a combined 1.5 billion yuan ($220.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qX2Xmr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8027 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: