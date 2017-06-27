BRIEF-Northfield Bancorp says Steven Klein to succeed Alexander as CEO as of November 1
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
June 27 Riskified
* Riskified says secured an additional $33million of growth stage funding, bringing the company's total funding to $64million
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.