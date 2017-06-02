June 2 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:

* Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar strategic alliance launches

* Ritchie Bros. - ‍under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment​

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - ‍strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term​

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - co and caterpillar launched a strategic alliance, originally announced in 2016, following co's acquisition of ironplanet​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: