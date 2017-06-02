PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:
* Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar strategic alliance launches
* Ritchie Bros. - under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - co and caterpillar launched a strategic alliance, originally announced in 2016, following co's acquisition of ironplanet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.