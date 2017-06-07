June 7 Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid Corp says CEO John Standley's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $22.4 million in fiscal year 2016 - SEC filing

* Rite aid corp says CEO of Rite Aid Stores Kenneth Martindale's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $15.2 million in fiscal year 2016