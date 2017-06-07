BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 7 Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid Corp says CEO John Standley's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $22.4 million in fiscal year 2016 - SEC filing
* Rite aid corp says CEO of Rite Aid Stores Kenneth Martindale's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $15.2 million in fiscal year 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2r6BEGg Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.