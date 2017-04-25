BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.25 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Extended duration of merger process with Walgreens Boots Alliance is having a negative impact on results
* "Continue to face reimbursement rate challenges that we have been unable to offset with drug cost reductions"
* WBA, Co continue to be actively engaged in discussions with federal trade commission regarding deal,working toward close of deal by July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
