May 9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of March 31, 2017, Ritter Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.1 million