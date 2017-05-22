BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC
May 22 Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
* "RCBC is not in talks or discussion with anyone regarding sale of stake or any merger"
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd