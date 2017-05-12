Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
* Posted an unaudited consolidated net income of 1.0 billion pesos for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly net interest income reached 4.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester