BRIEF-Lisi Group expects to record loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Rizap Group Inc
* Says it plans to form business alliance with Idea International Co Ltd
* Says two entities will cooperate on reinforcement of marketing strategy and maximizing of sales opportunity
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mGZQaq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted an improved proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's, stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.