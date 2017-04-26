BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien:
* Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich-Wien says full-year net profit 141.7 million eur despite 192.3 million eur impairment of RZB stake
* Says CET 1 ratio 14.2 percent at end-2016 (versus 13.8 percent a year earlier)
* Says operating profit will be under pressure in 2017 if Raiffeisen Bank International does not pay a dividend
* RLB Niederoesterreich-Wien chief Buchleitner says does not plan to make any stake sales
* Buchleitner says no plans for further mergers within raiffeisen group on the table
* Buchleitner says we have no merger plans within Raiffeisen group Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: