April 19 RLI Corp:

* RLI reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per share of $19.28, an increase of 4pct from year end 2016, inclusive of dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: