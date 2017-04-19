BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 RLI Corp:
* RLI reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly book value per share of $19.28, an increase of 4pct from year end 2016, inclusive of dividends
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.