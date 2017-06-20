WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 RLJ Entertainment Inc-
* RLJ Entertainment says broadened its strategic partnership with amc networks to accelerate its content investments and other strategic initiatives for acorn tv
* Says AMC Networks tranche a term loan was expanded to $23 million from $13 million
* RLJ Entertainment - AMC also extended maturity on base amount by one year to 2020 with additional amount due in 2021
* RLJ Entertainment says its chairman robert johnson converts 100% of preferred stock into common stock
* RLJ Entertainment - AMC Networks exercised $5 million of its tranche a warrants into rlje common stock at $3 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.