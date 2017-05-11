BRIEF-Wageworks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering
* WageWorks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering
May 11 RLJ Entertainment Inc:
* RLJ Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* RLJ Entertainment Inc qtrly digital channels paying subscribers of over 520,000 increased 90pct compared to Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $ 1.26
* RLJ Entertainment Inc qtrly gross margin increased 560 basis points to 34.3pct, from Q1 2016
* Qtrly revenues $ 13.9 million versus. $ 17.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WageWorks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering