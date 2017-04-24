April 24 Rlj Lodging Trust
* RLJ Lodging Trust and Felcor Lodging Trust to merge
creating $7 billion leading lodging REIT
* Post-Merger, RLJ is expected to have a pro forma equity
market capitalization of approximately $4.2 billion
* RLJ Lodging - each share of Felcor stock will be converted
into 0.362 shares of newly issued common shares of RLJ common
stock in a taxable merger
* Strategic merger was unanimously approved by boards of
both companies
* RLJ Lodging Trust - Felcor operating units will be
exchanged for ltd partnership units in RLJ's operating
partnership at similar exchange ratio of 0.362
* RLJ Lodging Trust says combined company will continue to
be led by Robert L. Johnson as executive chairman
* Merger will be immediately accretive to RLJ's REVPAR with
pro forma 2016 REVPAR increasing 5.4% to $137
* RLJ Lodging Trust - once merger is consummated, company
will retain RLJ Lodging Trust name and will trade under ticker
symbol "RLJ"
* RLJ Lodging Trust says co's shareholders expected to own
about 71 percent of combined co equity; Felcor's shareholders
expected to own remaining 29 percent
* RLJ Lodging Trust says combined company will continue to
be led by Ross H. Bierkan as president and chief executive
officer
* Following closing , new company expects to pay a quarterly
dividend of $0.33 per common share of beneficial interest
* RLJ Lodging Trust - expected cash G&A expense savings of
about $12 million and about $10 million of potential savings
from stock-based compensation expense post deal
* RLJ Lodging Trust says upon completion, company's
headquarters will remain in Bethesda, Maryland
* Felcor will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary
of RLJ in an all-stock transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: