Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 RLJ Lodging Trust:
* RLJ Lodging Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.60
* RLJ Lodging Trust sees 2017 pro forma revpar growth negative 1.0pct to positive 1.0pct
* RLJ Lodging Trust sees 2017 pro forma hotel EBITDA margin 34.5pct to 35.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.