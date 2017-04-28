Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Rm Group Holdings Ltd:
* Notified that controlling shareholder has disposed an aggregate of 78.8 million shares
* After completion of sales, controlling shareholder owns approximately 36.00% of issued share capital of company Source text: [bit.ly/2pbGZP0] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.