April 11 RM Group Holdings Ltd:

* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To A Proposed Acquisition

* Company, as potential purchaser, entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with potential vendors

* Company has agreed to deposit hk$1 million in cash as a refundable earnest money for proposed acquisition

* Co intends to acquire, and potential vendors intend to dispose of, all or part of issued share capital in a company

