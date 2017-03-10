BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Rmb Holdings Ltd -
* HY dividend 153.0 cents per share, up 8 percent
* RMH interim dividend of 153.0 cents per share increased by 8 pct
* HY normalised earnings per share amounted to 275.4 cents per share
* Group expects economic growth to pick up in second half of year; "global and local political uncertainty imposes downside risk" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )