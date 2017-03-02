BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 RMG Networks Holding Corp
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $10.7 million
* "Well positioned to increase annual revenues year-over-year and achieve positive adjusted. Ebitda on an annual basis in 2017"
* Qtrly gaap loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million compared to a loss of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.