March 2 RMG Networks Holding Corp

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $10.7 million

* "Well positioned to increase annual revenues year-over-year and achieve positive adjusted. Ebitda on an annual basis in 2017"

* Qtrly gaap loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million compared to a loss of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2016