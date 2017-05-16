Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Royal Nickel Corp:
* RNC announces Q1 2017 results, beta hunt and financing update
* Gold material mined during quarter was 1,133 tonnes per day, up 56 pct compared to Q1 of 2016
* RNC incurred a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.02 per share) for three months ended March 31, 2017
* RNC has agreed to terms on a $10 million convertible four-year debt facility
* FY 2017 gold production is now expected to be 50-60,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining-cost of us$1,100-1,200 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system