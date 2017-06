May 31 RNTS MEDIA NV:

* Q1 GROSS REVENUES UP 17% TO EUR49.7M, GROSS MARGIN (EUR) UP 11% TO EUR14.6M FOR Q1 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 WIDENED FROM EUR-1.4M TO EUR-5.0M

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER GROSS REVENUES IN EXCESS OF EUR280M AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN EXCESS OF EUR3M FOR FULL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)