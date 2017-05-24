BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems says prior to joining roadrunner, Rogers served for four years as chief financial officer for Heico Companies
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems -announced that it is moving its corporate headquarters to its existing office in Downers Grove, Illinois
* Says approximately 185 positions will remain at Cudahy location with no workforce reduction planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017