Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Robert Half International Inc-
* Robert Half reports first-quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $1.29 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.28 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Robert Half - "while u.s. Economic environment is largely stable, and job market is strong, hiring cycle remains uncharacteristically long" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation