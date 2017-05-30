Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
May 30 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals - following company's annual meeting on May 24, 2017, Robert Ingram will serve as chairman of board of directors
* George Abercrombie will serve as a member of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Hain Celestial appoints James M. Langrock executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer