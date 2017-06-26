BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune to sell taxi service unit for 65.2 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell taxi service unit to an assets management firm for 65.2 million yuan
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Robert Soros is stepping down as President of Soros family office - Bloomberg
* Robert Soros will create a unit called Soros Capital, which will tend toward illiquid investments including venture capital - Bloomberg Source : bloom.bg/2tMsAJj
June 27 - India's NSE index fell for a fifth straight session and touched a one-month low on Tuesday as lenders took a hit following a report that the country's central bank has demanded higher provisioning for loans submitted under the insolvency process.