BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14 ROBINSON EUROPE SA:
* Q2 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 713,691 ZLOTYS VERSUS 750,658 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q2 2016/2017 REVENUE 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner