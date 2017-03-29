New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Robinson Europe SA:
* Revokes its financial forecast of FY 2016/2017 EBITDA of 2.3 million zlotys ($585,376)
* Sees FY 2016/2017 revenue of 16 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2016/2017 gross profit between 2.5 million zlotys and 2.8 million zlotys
* The change in the financial forecast was due to planned spin off of sports department and number and value of orders Source text: bit.ly/2ntKZI5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9291 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.