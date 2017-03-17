UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 Robo 3d Ltd:
* Education footprint expands with new major usa distributor-rbo.ax
* Signed a major distribution agreement with wynit distribution, llc
* Distribution agreement with wynit will assist with robo's expansion efforts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)