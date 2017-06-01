BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Roche Holding AG
* Roche announces FDA approval of companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients
* Ventana ALK CDX assay identifies ALK-positive NSCLC patients eligible for treatment with novartis drug zykadia, expanding current treatment options
* Ventana ALK (D5F3) CDX assay is available for use on benchmark IHC/ISH instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.