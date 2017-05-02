BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile invests in robotics business
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.
May 2 Roche Holding Ag :
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Continues to pursue regulatory approval for Ventana PD-L1 (SP263) assay in other cancer indications in US and in other geographies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.
May 26 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has agreed to pay the software maker $940 million, including interest and legal fees, to settle a royalty dispute.