BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma says expects to launch psoriasis drug next year
* MD Dilip Shanghvi says needs to execute U.S. business better
May 2 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
* Continues to pursue regulatory approval for Ventana PD-l1 assay in other cancer indications in US and in other geographies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MD Dilip Shanghvi says needs to execute U.S. business better
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17