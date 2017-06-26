BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
June 26 Roche Holding Ag
* Says emicizumab showed positive results in phase iii studies (haven 1 and haven 2) in haemophilia a with inhibitors ahead of an industry meeting in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
CHICAGO, June 26 Negotiations over increasing Illinois' payments to Medicaid providers have failed, opening the door for a U.S. judge to force the cash-strapped state to pay as much as $1 billion a month to ensure medical care continues for the program's three million recipients, according to a court filing on Monday.