BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 Roche Holding Ag says
* CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance
* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally
* test helps pathologists determine which women should receive treatment for cervical pre-cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.