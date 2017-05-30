May 30 Rockbridge Resources Inc:
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit
interest in acreage in BC
* Rockbridge proposes amalgamation
* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is anticipated that
board of directors of Amalco will comprise of three individuals
* It is proposed that common shares of company be
consolidated on basis of 2.25 current shares for one
post-consolidation share
* Company has now signed an amalgamation agreement with
1100556 b.c. Ltd of Vancouver, BC
* Rockbridge and BC shall amalgamate to form Amalco as a new
reporting issuer
* Application to be made to list amalgamated company
("AMALCO") on CSE, to delist Co's common shares from TSX venture
exchange
