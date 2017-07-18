BRIEF-Rocket Fuel to be acquired by Sizmek

2 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - Rocket Fuel Inc:
* Rocket Fuel to be acquired by Sizmek
* Rocket Fuel Inc - rocket Fuel pre-announces Q2 2017 earnings
* Rocket Fuel Inc - deal for $2.60 per share
* Rocket Fuel Inc - deal for enterprise value for Rocket Fuel of approximately $145 million
* Rocket Fuel Inc - under terms of merger, Rocket Fuel has a go-shop right to solicit third party alternative acquisition proposals for next 30 days
* Rocket Fuel Inc - rocket Fuel expects Q2 2017 spend to decline approximately 20% year over year to $95 million to $96 million
* Rocket Fuel Inc - net revenue for Q2 of 2017 is expected to decline approximately 36% year over year to $42 million to $43 million
* Rocket Fuel Inc- expects its second half 2017 financial results will be materially below current analysts' expectations and last year's performance
* Rocket Fuel Inc says expects its ending Q2 cash position will be roughly flat with Q1 of 2017 at $62 million to $63 million
* Rocket Fuel Inc - estimated adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $3 million to $4 million for q2 of 2017
* Rocket Fuel Inc - rocket Fuel expects Q2 2017 spend to decline approximately 20% year over year to $95 million to $96 million