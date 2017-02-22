Feb 22 Rocket Internet Se:

* Rocket Internet SE : Bookrunner - price guidance for acclerated bookbuild of eur19-20, a discount of [11.0-6.3%]

* Rocket Internet SE : Bookrunner - visibility on potential investor interest in excess of the deal size, from a limited market sounding exercise to the previous close (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)