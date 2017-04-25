April 25 Rocket Internet SE:
* Aggregate revenue across focus sectors food & groceries,
fashion, general merchandise and home & living grew by 29% from
1.7 billion euros in 2015 to 2.2 billion euros ($2.39 billion)in
2016
* Delivery Hero increased gross merchandise volume from 1.4
billion euros to 2.3 billion euros in 2016 and revenue from 166
million euros to 297 million euros
* In 2016, online home & living companies westwing and
home24 respectively reduced adjusted EBITDA losses from -49.9
million euros to -13.8 million euros and -75.3 million euros to
-40.1 million euros
* Rocket Internet group's FY 2016 revenue of 50.4 million
euros and consolidated loss of -741.5 million euros have been
impacted primarily by deconsolidation of subsidiaries
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
