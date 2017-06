May 31 ROCKET INTERNET SE:

* ‍AGGREGATE REVENUE OF SELECTED COMPANIES GREW BY 28% TO EUR 617 MILLION Q1 2017 VERSUS Q1 2016​

* ‍IN Q1 2017, ROCKET INTERNET GENERATED EUR 9 MILLION OF REVENUE AND A NET LOSS OF EUR 86 MILLION (Q1 2016 NET LOSS OF EUR 342 MILLION)​

* ‍SELECTED COMPANIES IMPROVED AGGREGATE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN BY 7.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO -14.7% IN Q1 2017​

* ‍Q1 NET LOSS OF EUR 86 MILLION (Q1 2016 NET LOSS OF EUR 342 MILLION)​