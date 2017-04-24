April 24 Delivery Hero GmbH:

* Substantial increase in full-year (2016 revenues by 79 pct to 297 million euros ($322.45 million)(FY 2015: 166 million euros), driven by organic and external growth

* Order numbers grew by 65 pct to 171 million euros in 2016 (FY 2015: 103 million euros), up 52 pct on a like for like basis Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)