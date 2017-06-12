BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 12 Rockwell Automation Inc:
* Rockwell Automation says on June 8, board approved an increase in number of directors of co from eleven to twelve effective July 1, 2017
* Rockwell Automation- on June 8, patricia watson elected as director effective July 1, 2017 to fill vacancy created by increase in number of directors Source text:(bit.ly/2rbPxnr) Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: