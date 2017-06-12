June 12 Rockwell Automation Inc:

* Rockwell Automation says on June 8, board approved an increase in number of directors of co from eleven to twelve effective July 1, 2017

* Rockwell Automation- on June 8, patricia watson elected as director effective July 1, 2017 to fill vacancy created by increase in number of directors