April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc

* Rockwell Collins reports second quarter financial results and provides updated fiscal year 2017 financial guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.27 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins Inc- acquisition of B/E aerospace closes; new interior systems segment created

* Rockwell Collins Inc - sales and free cash flow guidance raised

* Rockwell Collins Inc - 2017 sales are now expected to be in range of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 GAAP EPS $4.50 to $4.70

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $6.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $650 mln to $750 mln