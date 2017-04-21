BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc
* Rockwell Collins reports second quarter financial results and provides updated fiscal year 2017 financial guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $1.27 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rockwell Collins Inc- acquisition of B/E aerospace closes; new interior systems segment created
* Rockwell Collins Inc - sales and free cash flow guidance raised
* Rockwell Collins Inc - 2017 sales are now expected to be in range of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion
* Sees 2017 total sales of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion
* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 GAAP EPS $4.50 to $4.70
* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $6.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $650 mln to $750 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.