BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 Rockwell Collins Inc:
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* More than 90 percent of votes cast at shareholder special meeting voting supported acquisition of B/E Aerospace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.