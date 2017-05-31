BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
May 31 Rockwell Diamonds Inc:
* Johan Oosthuizen is appointed interim CFO effective June 1, 2017, replacing Patrick Cooke whose term expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enanta announces that abbvie receives chmp positive opinion for maviret™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis c in all major genotypes (gt1-6)