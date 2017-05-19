PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa
* Says subsidiaries again attended in court in Kimberley, South Africa on May 18, 2017
* Effect of order is that joint business rescue practitioners will oversee affairs of subsidiaries and prepare business rescue plan
* Immediate effect of order is that all legal proceedings against subsidiaries are stayed, and liquidation process is suspended
* "A strategic review of all assets and opportunities will be conducted to assess possibilities of realizing short term value"
* Says will also pursue its criminal and civil claims against CML and certain individuals involved in business of CML
* Business practitioners Peter Van Den Steen and Trevor Murgatroyd of Metis Strategic Advisors appointed by court on interim basis
* Peter van den steen, Trevor Murgatroyd will be in contact with creditors of subsidiaries in next week to make necessary arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.