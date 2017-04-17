BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Rockwell Diamonds Inc:
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
* Company has subsequently filed for business rescue
* In view of further filings by co,interim liquidators will not take control of 3 companies which remain in operation by co's personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.