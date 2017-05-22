BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017
* Q4 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $10.4 million
* Same-store sales at all company-owned stores and cafés decreased 4.0 percent during Q4 of fy2017 compared to q4 of fy2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.