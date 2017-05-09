May 9 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc

* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales c$209.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$202 million

* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc- qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc- inventory increased by $22.5 million or 5.1% to $465.3 million as at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: