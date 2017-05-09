AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales c$209.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$202 million
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc- qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc- inventory increased by $22.5 million or 5.1% to $465.3 million as at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: