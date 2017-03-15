UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 14 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc
* Rocky mountain dealerships inc. (tsx:rme) announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales of $285.7 million were in line with q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.